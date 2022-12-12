Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Decreases By 74.2%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSLL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,593. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71.

