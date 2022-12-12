Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Grows By 389.8%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 389.8% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. 21,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.
