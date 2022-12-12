Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Grows By 389.8%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 389.8% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. 21,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

