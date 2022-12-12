Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declines By 87.6%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the November 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1,522.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 365,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,866 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28,915 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. 2,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,753. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

