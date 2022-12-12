Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Rises By 689.5%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 689.5% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHGCY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.21. 123,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.60. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

