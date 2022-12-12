Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Rises By 689.5%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 689.5% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHGCY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.21. 123,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.60. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $18.30.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
