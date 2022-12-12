Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Drops By 96.8%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BB Seguridade Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:BBSEY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 85,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

