Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Declines By 75.0%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BANDAI NAMCO in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

BANDAI NAMCO Trading Up 1.8 %

NCBDY stock traded up 0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching 32.78. 50,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,518. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of 30.24 and a 1-year high of 41.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is 34.93.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.