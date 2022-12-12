Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Expands By 291.7%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Performance
Shares of APELY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.
About Alps Alpine
