Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Expands By 291.7%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

Shares of APELY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

