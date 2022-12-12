Short Interest in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Declines By 79.0%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALPA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. 28,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,949. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

