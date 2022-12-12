Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Decreases By 87.9%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.57.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Stories

