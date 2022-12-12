Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Up 363.7% in November

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 363.7% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SGIOY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 250,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,412. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

