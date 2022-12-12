Sheets Smith Investment Management Acquires Shares of 13,744 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.64 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

