Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the November 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sharp Price Performance
Shares of Sharp stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,456. Sharp has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.
About Sharp
