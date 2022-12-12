Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the November 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sharp Price Performance

Shares of Sharp stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,456. Sharp has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Get Sharp alerts:

About Sharp

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.