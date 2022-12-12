Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Up 3,269.2% in November

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 3,269.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,842,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sharing Economy International Stock Down 3.4 %
SEII stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,696,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,890. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Sharing Economy International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharing Economy International (SEII)
