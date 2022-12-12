Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Up 3,269.2% in November

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 3,269.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,842,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International Stock Down 3.4 %

SEII stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,696,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,890. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Sharing Economy International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

