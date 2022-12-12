Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 32500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

Further Reading

