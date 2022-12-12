SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.18

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 2477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
