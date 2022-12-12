SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.18

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 2477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

About SecureWorks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,033,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 209,770 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 94,168 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 26.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 122,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SecureWorks by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 128,222 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.