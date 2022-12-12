Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in November

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,500 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the November 15th total of 1,677,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SECYF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.