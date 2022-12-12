Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$106,752.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total value of C$106,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,692,602.36.

Christopher Justin Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Christopher Justin Reynolds bought 10,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,000.00.

Shares of SEA traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.97. The company had a trading volume of 51,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,276. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.83 and a 52-week high of C$28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.58.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

