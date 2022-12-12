Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,100 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the November 15th total of 328,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Scout24 stock remained flat at $62.64 on Monday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCOTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scout24 from €73.00 ($76.84) to €75.00 ($78.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €69.00 ($72.63) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Scout24 from €57.00 ($60.00) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scout24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €62.00 ($65.26) to €64.00 ($67.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

