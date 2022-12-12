Scotiabank Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$39.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. Cormark decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.09.

Shares of TSE LB traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$33.49. 151,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.23 and a 52-week high of C$45.29.

In other news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

