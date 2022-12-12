Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.90.

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

