Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lessened by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

