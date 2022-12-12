Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.01. 4,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,598. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

