Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.30. 3,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $459.65 and a 200-day moving average of $434.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.29.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

