Sara Bay Financial Raises Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

NYSE BNS traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$49.50. 50,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$45.26 and a 12-month high of C$74.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

