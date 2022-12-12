Sara Bay Financial Makes New $144,000 Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,168,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,775,000 after buying an additional 2,176,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 243.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.
ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
