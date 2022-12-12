Sara Bay Financial Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Welltower were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

