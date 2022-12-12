Sara Bay Financial Buys New Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. Silvergate Capital comprises 1.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 0.16% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

NYSE SI traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $20.59. 86,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $651.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

