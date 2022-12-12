Sapphire Price Tops $0.0210 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $19.00 million and approximately $1,287.33 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,275.26 or 0.07419639 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00034465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00056079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024420 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

