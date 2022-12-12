Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Down 58.4% in November

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNYNF traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,568. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $115.37.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

