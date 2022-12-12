Saitama Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $47.25 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012270 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00044634 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020919 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00238497 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00105704 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,262,992.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

