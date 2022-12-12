Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBCPU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 645.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 237,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,715. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

