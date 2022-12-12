Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 166,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RENEU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at $14,985,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $10,020,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $6,012,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $4,561,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $4,509,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of RENEU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.23. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

