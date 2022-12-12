Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 33,929 Shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,929 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Tech and Energy Transition Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

