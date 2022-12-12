Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 14,001 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIIIU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 326,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 54,682 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 253,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 63,435 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $1,742,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 91,872 shares during the period.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock remained flat at $10.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.