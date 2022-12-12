Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $689,000 in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at $9,620,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at $9,523,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 549.6% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,117,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 945,439 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at $7,845,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 279.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 966,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 711,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCB remained flat at $10.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

