Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,069,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,086,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,114,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,739,000 after acquiring an additional 461,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.03. 23,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,358. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.06.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

