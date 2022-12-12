Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 88,950 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 358,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 133,717 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,767,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 185,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of AUS stock remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

