Safe (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Safe has a market capitalization of $143.59 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $6.89 or 0.00040528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00122382 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00223135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00056509 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.85206671 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.