RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $58.59 million and $23,635.74 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17,183.42 or 0.99974685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,187.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00443471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00881697 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00107749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00619299 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00270292 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,409.95737629 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,971.65431744 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,291.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

