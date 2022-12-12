Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Shares Gap Down to $14.52

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $14.08. Royce Value Trust shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 1,725 shares traded.
Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.
Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
