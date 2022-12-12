Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Shares Gap Down to $14.52

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $14.08. Royce Value Trust shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 1,725 shares traded.

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1,989.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,978,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,598,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,719,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,212,000 after acquiring an additional 135,102 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

