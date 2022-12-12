Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Down 70.3% in November

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the November 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 281,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. 303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,407. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
