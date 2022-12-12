Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to €265.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €261.00 ($274.74) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.50.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $220.72 on Monday. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $271.95. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.