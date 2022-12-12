Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Roots Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RROTF remained flat at $2.01 on Monday. Roots has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Stories

