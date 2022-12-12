Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down to $27.29

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 27.29, but opened at 26.03. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at 26.16, with a volume of 118,963 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 47.85.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 32.13.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.