RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the November 15th total of 437,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,081.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,612.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIV. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 147.8% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of RIV stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 114,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,517. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.69%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

