RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $9.63 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

