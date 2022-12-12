RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $9.63 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
