RH (NYSE:RH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of RH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Shares of RH opened at $274.48 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.00. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,216 shares of company stock worth $11,540,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

