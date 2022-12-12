Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rexel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $19.10 during trading hours on Monday. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317. Rexel has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $24.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXEEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rexel from €20.30 ($21.37) to €18.30 ($19.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rexel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rexel from €18.79 ($19.78) to €20.00 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rexel from €23.30 ($24.53) to €26.50 ($27.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rexel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

See Also

