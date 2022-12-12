Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 12th (ACCYY, AFMD, APH, BLHWF, BNGO, CHYHY, COUP, CPG, DOV, EDVMF)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 12th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.50 ($30.00) to €30.50 ($32.11). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $8.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from CHF 440 to CHF 535. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,400 ($29.26) to GBX 2,580 ($31.46).

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN). They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from SEK 145 to SEK 143. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($36.58) to GBX 2,700 ($32.92).

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,165 ($38.59) to GBX 2,720 ($33.17).

Roots (TSE:ROOT) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

