Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 12th (ACCYY, AFMD, APH, BLHWF, BNGO, CHYHY, COUP, CPG, DOV, EDVMF)

Research Analysts' updated eps estimates for Monday, December 12th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.50 ($30.00) to €30.50 ($32.11). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $8.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of. Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from CHF 440 to CHF 535. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,400 ($29.26) to GBX 2,580 ($31.46).

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN). They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from SEK 145 to SEK 143. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($36.58) to GBX 2,700 ($32.92).

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,165 ($38.59) to GBX 2,720 ($33.17).

Roots (TSE:ROOT) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

