RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 102878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
RESAAS Services Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$13.15 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.
RESAAS Services Company Profile
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
